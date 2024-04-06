Wedding Impossible Star Kim Do Wan "Indian Films Are Excellent In Acting & Direction"

Kim Do Wan’s Lee Do Han is a closeted gay man who asks his best friend Na A-jeong(Jeong Jong Seo) to get into a fake marriage with him. But, the biggest obstacle is his younger brother Ji Han( Moon Sang Min), who is unaware of his brother’s sexual orientation and is dead set against the marriage. peBut, what happens when Ji Han too falls for A Jeong?

Actor Kim Do Wan who has starred in hit dramas such as Start-Up, and Doona spoke to Puja Talwar about the show, his character and his love for Indian films and food.

1. Congratulations, the show is wonderful and your character Lee Do Han though free-spirited has his secrets. What was the one thing that drew you to the character and could you relate to him?

Kim Do Wan: I chose the role of Do-han because I felt that Do-han is different from the characters I have played so far. When I choose characters, I always want to try new things. Although I always have fears or concerns about playing a new character, there were no particular difficulties with acting Do-han.In regards to personality, we have something in common: we are both introverted and don't talk much. What's different is that Lee Do-han is a third-generation chaebol. Isn’t that the biggest difference?



2. Were there any preparations at your end in understanding the character and is there something different you did in this show?

Kim Do Wan: In the drama, Ji-han has a charming personality. To keep the balance between the characters I tried to stay calm on the contrary to Ji-han. I also think a lot about how to express the differences between my relationship with my younger brother Ji-han and my best friend Ah-jung.

In terms of styling, I tried to show differences depending on the internal and emotional change. Because Dohan is free-spirited, I let my hair grow a little longer compared to previous dramas. In this way, I tried to make some external differences.



3. What was it like working with Moon Sang Min? How did you all work on your chemistry?

Kim Do Wan: Moon Sang-min is very charming, bright, and makes people happy, so I was able to work on it comfortably. As the episodes go, there are many scenes, in which we have emotional conflicts. Thanks to Sang-min, chemistry got better and better in those scenes.



4. You have done many genres is there a favourite genre or role you want to try?

Kim Do Wan: If I get the chance, I want to play an evil role, a really bad villain.



5. Your drama is very popular in India. Have you watched Indian films or tried Indian food? Would you like to visit India?

Kim Do Wan: Previously, I have seen several Indian films, visiting the Bucheon International Film Festival and the Busan International Film Festival. While watching the movie, I felt that not only the acting but also the directing techniques were all excellent.

If I get the chance, I would like to visit India. I love curry and naan, so I eat them at least once every two weeks. I want to try it in India.

Wedding Impossible is available on Viki