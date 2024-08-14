'Well Done, Kartik Aaryan': Cricketer Harbhajan Singh Praises Kartik Aaryan For 'Chandu Champion' Feat

New Delhi: Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh recently applauded Kartik Aaryan for his remarkable portrayal of Murlikant Petkar in 'Chandu Champion.' He praised Kartik's dedication and acting skills, highlighting how they have significantly contributed to the film's success.

Taking to his Instagram story, Harbhajan Singh posted

"Murlikant Petkar, what an inspiring story. It goes on to show again that if your will is stronger than your skills, victory is certain. Well done @kartikaaryan, thank you. I urge people to watch this great film about a great son of India ."

Since its release on OTT, Chandu Champion has been receiving a lot of praise, with audiences awestruck by Kartik Aaryan’s tremendous performance as he portrays the inspiring journey of Murlikant Petkar.

The film's motivating narrative has captured the hearts of the audience, including Harbhajan Singh, who found the struggles and victory deeply relatable. With Kartik's compelling performance, viewers are hailing him as a deserving 'National Award' winner.

As Chandu Champion continues to receive accolades, Kartik Aaryan's dedicated performance, along with Harbhajan Singh's heartfelt note, clearly depicts the film's powerful reflection of the real-life challenges and triumphs faced by athletes.

Jointly Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion was released on June 14, 2024. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film has made a distinct presence in the hearts of the audience, earning love on its theatrical and OTT releases.