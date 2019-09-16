close

Inshallah

Were kissing scenes in 'Inshallah' reason for Salman Khan's exit?

Were kissing scenes in &#039;Inshallah&#039; reason for Salman Khan&#039;s exit?

New Delhi: Fans were really looking forward to see the magical association of Salman Khan and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali in upcoming ptoject 'Inshallah'. However, the dream was too far fetched as months after the movie announcement, the project for shelved.

Alia Bhatt features in the project. The film was touted as the blockbuster Eid release for 2020. Ever since the actor has quit the project, rumour mills are working extra to find out reason behind this huge development.

According to BollywoodLife.com, apparently the superstar was not comfortable with some kissing scenes in the movie with Alia. The actor, who has never locked lips on-screen carries features in family entertainers and reportedly didn't want to change that.

Meanwhile, names of actors like Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan has been doing the rounds on replacing Salman as the lead in 'Inshallah'.

No formal announcement regarding the project and a fresh cast have been made so far.

 

InshallahSalman KhanKissing sceneAlia BhattSanjay Leela Bhansali
