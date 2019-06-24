close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh

'What a good Sindhi bahu': Hey, Deepika Padukone, have you seen Ranveer Singh's comment on your pic?

Ranveer Singh, however busy he is, always leaves a cheeky, adorable, romantic, hilarious comment on Deepika Padukone's post and wins our hearts.

&#039;What a good Sindhi bahu&#039;: Hey, Deepika Padukone, have you seen Ranveer Singh&#039;s comment on your pic?

New Delhi: Rarely does Deepika Padukone's posts on Instagram go unnoticed by her husband Ranveer Singh, be it any time of the day. Ranveer, however busy he is, always leaves a cheeky, adorable, romantic, hilarious comment on Deepika's post and wins our hearts.

On Monday, Ranveer, currently prepping for '83 in UK,' quickly left a comment on Deepika's "there’s no such thing as too much bling" picture and wrote, "Taught her well! Whaat-ay good Sindhi Bahu." (Oh, he is hilarious).

No, he's not done yet.

Out of the five pictures Deepika posted, Ranveer has already commented on three. "Hee patloon dado duttho aae," he commented in Sindhi and for a picture of the actress sporting a million dollar smile, he has written, "Dil le gaye dimples tere."

What's the word? Adorable, isn't it?

Here are the five pictures Deepika posted. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

there’s no such thing as too much bling!

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Much Deepika, such wow!

Deepika and Ranveer married in November 2018 in Italy. They dated for six years before tying the knot. The couple has co-starred in blockbuster films like 'Ram-Leela', 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Padmaavat'. They will not share screen space in the aforementioned '83, in which Ranveer plays cricketer Kapil Dev and Deepika will be seen as his wife Romi.

Apart from '83, Deepika will be seen in 'Chhapaak' while Ranveer has 'Takht' in the pipeline. 

Tags:
Deepika Padukone Ranveer SinghDeepika PadukoneRanveer Singh
Next
Story

Mimi Chakraborty wishes newly-weds Nusrat Jahan and Nikhil Jain with wonderful pics - Check out

Must Watch

PT4M52S

5W1H: Pak sets conditions for Kartarpur corridor, opposes all Indian proposals