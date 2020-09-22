What Ali Fazal told his ladylove Richa Chadha after she initiates legal action against Payal Ghosh in #MeToo controversy

New Delhi: Actor Ali Fazal has lauded actress-fiancee Richa Chadha's decision to send legal notice to actress Payal Ghosh after her name was "falsely dragged" in the Anurag Kashyap #MeToo controversy. Ali shared a copy of the statement released on behalf of Richa's lawyer on Monday and is all praises for his ladylove, "who has stood up for women time and time again".

In the Instagram post, the 'Mirzapur' actress wrote, "My love, you, who has stood up for women time and time again, today had to go through this ordeal. And yet, you come out strong as ever. My partner, your resilience, your kindness, and empathy have touched many people, and I have had the fortune of being witness to that over the time I've known you. The battles you've fought to create an equal society which isn't fractured by hate. And within that to be able to champion women all along ... and keep your art at par with the best, takes courage and nerves of steel. I am so proud of you because I know you won't stop standing up for those in need, especially women who’ve lost their voices within the many patriarchal setups we face today the world over."

Read Ali's Fazal full post here:

On Saturday, Payal Ghosh accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment. She posted on Twitter that the filmmaker "forced himself upon her". She also named Richa Chadha and other actresses in an interview. Following which, Richa issued the statement.

Anurag Kashyap, however, denied the allegations, claiming that they were "baseless". He also released a statement denying the #MeToo accusations levied against him, terming it "completely false, malicious and dishonest".