What Amitabh Bachchan told a woman who said she has 'totally lost respect for him' for 'promoting' a hospital

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is back home after his coronavirus treatment, faced criticism for "advertising for the hospital" where he was admitted for three weeks. A woman commented on Big B's homecoming Facebook post in which expressed gratitude towards the medical professionals at Nanavati Hospital. The woman, however, said that her father was allegedly wrongly tested for coronavirus at Nanavati Hospital and, "it is sad that he is advertising for a hospital which doesn't care about human life."

She added, "Sorry, but totally lost respect for you."

Amitabh Bachchan shared a screenshot of the woman's comment on his post on his official blog and also revealed how he replied to her.

"No... I do not advertise for the hospital, I want to thank them for the care and treatment that I got from Nanavati. I shall and have done it for every hospital that I have been admitted to and shall continue to do so with great respect! You may have lost respect for me but let me tell you, I shall never lose respect for the medical profession and the doctors of my country. And one last thing... my respect and respectability is not going to be judged by you," read an excerpt from his reply.

FB 2813 - This morning I have tested CoVid negative and have been discharged fom Hospital. I am back home. I will have... Posted by Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday, August 2, 2020

Later, a tribute by Amul to Big B also didn't go down well with a troll, who also accused the megastar for promoting the brand.

"... and the 'graciousness' of the comment went as follows," he said while sharing a screenshot of their exchange.

FB 2814 - - Thank you AMUL for continuously thinking of me in your unique poster campaigns .. वर्षों से 'अमुल' ने सम्मानित किया है मुझे , एक साधारण शक़्सियत को 'अमूल्य' बना दिया मुझे ! Posted by Amitabh Bachchan on Monday, August 3, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan had a rare outburst on social media last week while in hospital after an anonymous troll wished death upon him from coronavirus. Addressing the 'Mr Anonymous', Big B wrote on his blog that the troll was trying to gain a sense of self-importance by verbally attacking a star like him.

"May you burn in your own stew!" Big B wrote at the end of the blog.

Amitabh Bachchan got treated for coronavirus at Nanavati Hospital for three weeks. He was admitted along with son Abhishek Bachchan, who is also COVID-19 positive. While Big B was discharged over the weekend, Abhishek continues to be in hospital.