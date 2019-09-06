What drove Arjun Rampal into a slanging match with trolls

Mumbai: Arjun Rampal got into a slanging match with trolls over an Instagram post he shared in the wake of Mumbai's recent torrential rains. The Insta video showed a luxury car struggling to negotiate the waterlogged streets of the city.

"Only Indian cars survive in this weather. Be safe. Drive Indian," wrote Arjun, as caption to the video, that had a flashy red Mercedes partly submerged on a flooded road.

The trolling started soon after. "What rubbish bro so you also stop using Range Rover and buy a Maruti Alto," quipped one user.

Arjun replied: "Took the video from my Alto."

Not to be outdone, the troll hit back: "Nice bro appreciated. Donate your range rover to me."