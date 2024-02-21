trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2723305
What Is The Meaning Of Akaay? Know The Significance Of Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma's Second Child

 'Akaay' may have connections to the Hindi word 'kaya' that means body, suggesting a significance beyond physical existence. However, in Sanskrit, the name implies someone without a body, possessing an incorporeal nature.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 21, 2024, 08:13 AM IST
What Is The Meaning Of Akaay? Know The Significance Of Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma's Second Child Pic Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Leaving the internet joyous, actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli's latest post announcing the birth of their second child have made many happy. Nation's favourite couple Virushka have welcomed a baby boy, and they've named him Akaay. According to reports, 'Akaay' is a name with Turkish roots. 

Undoubtedly, the name is intriguing and it carries a gender-neutral meaning. It signifies radiant brilliance and a luminous glow akin to a full moon. What's more interesting is that 'Akaay' may have connections to the Hindi word 'kaya' that means body, suggesting a significance beyond physical existence. However, in Sanskrit, the name implies someone without a body, possessing an incorporeal nature.

The couple, known for choosing unique and meaningful names, previously explained that their daughter's name, Vamika, is derived from Sanskrit and is an alternative name for Goddess Durga, adding a sacred touch to her identity.

Taking to Instagram, Virushka posted, "With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude. Virat & Anushka."

Announcing the arrival of their baby boy on February 15, 2024, through Instagram, the couple expressed their joy and requested blessings and good wishes, while also emphasizing the importance of privacy. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who are often admired as a symbol of relationship goals, embarked on their journey with a fairy tale wedding in 2017, followed by the birth of their daughter Vamika in 2021. Three years later, they joyfully welcomed their son, Akaay, into their family.

