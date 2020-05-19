What Jaideep Ahlawat, Hathiram Chaudhary of 'Paatal Lok', says about his role in web series

Mumbai: Actor Jaideep Ahlawat is overwhelmed with the positive response the web series "Paatal Lok" has garnered. The actor, who has a starring role in the show, says the appreciation gives him a "renewed sense of vigour" to approach future work.

In the series, he essays Hathiram Chaudhary, a washed-out police officer in Delhi who is put on an extremely high-profile case.

"The time I heard the script for Hathiram's character in ‘Paatal Lok', I was sure it is one of the best characters that I had ever been offered. I am extremely overwhelmed with the kind of responses that I am getting for the performance," said Jaideep.

"People are admiring a police officer's character who is fighting through a corrupt system trying to prove his self-worth and seek justice in a post-truth world. I even received messages from people saying that they could very well relate to the character and the struggle. It feels great to see your work being appreciated by people. It gives me a renewed sense of vigour to do more such brilliant work. I am truly thankful for this brilliant opportunity and the appreciation I am receiving from all quarters," he added.

In the show, Hathiram is on the lookout for four criminals -- serial killer Vishal "Hathoda" Tyagi (Abhishek Banerjee), Tope "Chaaku" Singh (Jagjeet Sandhu), Kabir M. (Aasif Khan), and Mary "Cheeni" Lyngdoh (Mairembam Ronaldo Singh) -- behind a failed assassination attempt of a well-known journalist Sanjeev Mehra (Neeraj Kabi). The thrilling chase leads him to the dark alleys of heartland India, or 'Paatal Lok'.

The show went live on Amazon Prime Video on May 15.