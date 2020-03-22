हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kareena Kapoor

What Kareena Kapoor’s ‘boys’ Saif Ali Khan and Taimur are busy doing on Janata Curfew

Twinning in white kurta-pyjama sets, Saif and Taimur are busy gardening in their balcony while Kareena clicks them.

What Kareena Kapoor’s ‘boys’ Saif Ali Khan and Taimur are busy doing on Janata Curfew
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan

New Delhi: As India observes Janata Curfew on Sunday to counter the threat of the deadly coronavirus pandemic, actress Kareena Kapoor gave a glimpse of how her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur are contributing their bit to the society. Twinning in white kurta-pyjama sets, Saif and Taimur are busy gardening in their balcony while Kareena clicks them. “My boys doing their bit! Together, let's make the world a better place for us all. Play your part... #StayHome #StaySafe #JantaCurfew,” is how Kareena captioned the post.

Take a look:

Taimur looks so, so adorable. Isn’t it?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Thursday had appealed to the citizens to observe 'Janata Curfew' on March and stay indoors from 7 am to 9 pm in order to curb the spread of coronavirus. The idea suggested by PM Modi was lauded by all prominent personalities across every field.

The movie and TV stars are currently practicing self-isolation as shootings have been stalled till March 31 as a preventive measure. Malls, theatres, gyms, parks and other public places have also been shut.

Now, coming back to Kareena, Saif and Taimur, the family of three are making the most of their break by spending quality time together. Here’s how:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I just love French... fries 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Looks like he is 'booked' for the week... While I Instagram 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Girls just wanna have sun 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare confirmed on Sunday that the number of COVID-19 cases in India has gone up to 324. The total includes 296 active cases, 23 recovered cases and six fatalities.

Tags:
Kareena KapoorSaif Ali KhanTaimur Ali KhanCoronavirusjanata curfew
Next
Story

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's lookalike Manasi Naik takes over the internet and how – See pics

Must Watch

PT10M51S

Stay indoors and stay healthy, tweets PM Modi