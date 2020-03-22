What Kareena Kapoor’s ‘boys’ Saif Ali Khan and Taimur are busy doing on Janata Curfew

New Delhi: As India observes Janata Curfew on Sunday to counter the threat of the deadly coronavirus pandemic, actress Kareena Kapoor gave a glimpse of how her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur are contributing their bit to the society. Twinning in white kurta-pyjama sets, Saif and Taimur are busy gardening in their balcony while Kareena clicks them. “My boys doing their bit! Together, let's make the world a better place for us all. Play your part... #StayHome #StaySafe #JantaCurfew,” is how Kareena captioned the post.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Thursday had appealed to the citizens to observe 'Janata Curfew' on March and stay indoors from 7 am to 9 pm in order to curb the spread of coronavirus. The idea suggested by PM Modi was lauded by all prominent personalities across every field.

The movie and TV stars are currently practicing self-isolation as shootings have been stalled till March 31 as a preventive measure. Malls, theatres, gyms, parks and other public places have also been shut.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare confirmed on Sunday that the number of COVID-19 cases in India has gone up to 324. The total includes 296 active cases, 23 recovered cases and six fatalities.