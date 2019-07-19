close

Arjun Rampal Gabriella Demetriades

What new mom Gabriella Demetriades said when asked about baby's name

Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades welcomed a baby boy on Thursday.

What new mom Gabriella Demetriades said when asked about baby&#039;s name
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@rampal72

New Delhi: Actor Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, who welcomed a baby boy on Thursday, are yet to finalise a name for their son. New mom Gabriella told mid-day that they are 'still thinking'.

"Not yet. Still thinking," she told mid-day. 

Filmmaker JP Dutta's daughter Nidhi confirmed the arrival of Arjun and Gabriella's baby. She shared an adorable photo with Arjun and wrote, “Congratulations Arjun on the arrival of your bundle of joy! God bless!".

This is Arjun and Gabriella's first child together. She was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday. Arjun, his daughters - Mahikaa and Myra (with first wife Mehr Jessia) - have made frequent visits to the hospital, along with Gabriella's parents.

Gabriella, who hails from South Africa, is a model-actress. She and Arjun started dating almost a year ago. Arjun announced her pregnancy in April by posting an adorable picture of them together and wrote, "Blessed to have you and start all over again... thank you, baby, for this baby."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Blessed to have you and start all over again....thank you baby for this baby 

A post shared by Arjun (@rampal72) on

On the work front, Arjun was last seen in the web-series 'The Final Call'.

