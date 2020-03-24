What’s keeping Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan busy during quarantine break

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana on Tuesday gave us a glimpse of how she is passing her time during the lockdown owing to the coronavirus outbreak. On her Instagram stories, Suhana revealed that she is binging on films, like most of us. Right now, she is watching a Meryl Streep film, a clip of which was shared by her. She hasn’t mentioned which film it is or her location.

Here’s what Suhana shared:

Suhana is currently studying acting in New York. She completed her graduation from Ardingly College in England in 2019. Suhana aspires to be an actress and recently, she starred in a short film titled 'The Grey Part Of Blue'. Besides Suhana, the movie also featured Robin Gonnella and was written by Theo Gimeno. Speculation of her entry into Bollywood has always been the talk of the town and many fans are waiting for the D-day.

Apart from Suhana, Shah Rukh and Gauri are parents to sons Aryan and AbRam. Aryan is the eldest and studies film in the Big Apple. AbRam stays in Mumbai with his parents.

Suhana recently made her Instagram account public and also has the blue tick to it. She is a social media sensation and has 440k followers, including Bollywood A-listers like Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar and her BFF Ananya Panday.