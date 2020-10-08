What Terence Lewis said on morphed video of him touching Nora Fatehi inappropriately

New Delhi: Choreographer Terence Lewis was at the receiving end of social media trolls after a video of him from a dance reality went viral. The clip, which is a morphed one, showed Terence touching Nora Fatehi inappropriately. A few days ago Nora broke silence over the video and spoke about "video morphing and photoshop" and now, Terence reacted to it.

In an interview to BollywoodLife, the choreographer said that he did not bother about the video initially as it was clear it was morphed. However, when he started receiving hate messages, he decided to share his take on social media.

"Why would I do something of that sort two weeks after shooting for a very intimate sequence with her. Thankfully, throughout my life I have got enough love and attention from the opposite sex to not feel depraved. I have the highest respect for Nora Fatehi. That kind of thing would only tickle a 17-year-old. I am 45," Terence told the publication.

This was what he posted on Instagram:

Nora had replied to Terence's post saying, "Thank you! In today's time of social media video morphing and photoshop effects for meme purposes.. I'm glad you have not let it bother you and you have remained poised and dignified! This too shall pass. You and Geeta mam have been so respectful with me and have made me feel so loved and accepted as a judge on the show, it's been a great life learning experience! Stay blessed."

Nora Fatehi had filled in for Malaika Arora as one of the judges on 'India's Best Dancer' after she tested positive for coronavirus earlier in September.