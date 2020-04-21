What Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna said about his bond with rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani

New Delhi: Actor Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff, who shared a great rapport with his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani, dismissed rumours that the actress is staying with them during the coronavirus lockdown, but added that her boyfriend Eban Hayms has indeed moved in with her.

In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, Krishna revealed how she and Disha started connecting and what she feels about Tiger and Disha’s bond.

“She lives close by. We go grocery-shopping sometimes,” Krishna said, adding that they became friends because of Tiger.

“He and Disha have been friends for ages. We connected over fitness. Since Tiger is a loner, I figured she is a cool girl if my brother is spending so much time with her,” Krishna told Mumbai Mirror.

Disha and Tiger have been rumoured to dating each other for years now. However, they have never opened up about their relationship status in public. They are almost a fixture by each other’s side at every event, screenings and family functions. Krishna often hangs out with them and also makes appearances on Disha’s Instagram timeline quite often.

On the work front, Disha has ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ with Salman Khan, ‘KTina’ and ‘Ek Villain 2’ in the pipeline while Tiger has ‘Heropanti 2’. His last released film is ‘Baaghi 3’.