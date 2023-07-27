When Aamir Khan Asked His 'Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke' Actress To Kiss Him 7-8 Times - Find Out Why!

New Delhi: Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan is known to get into the detailing of his character, role, and scenes when working on a movie. This seems to have been his quality right from the start. Recently, his 1993 rom-com Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke completed 30 years and one of the actresses from the movie, Navneet Nishan, who played businessman Bijlani’s daughter, Maya, who intends to marry Rahul aka Aamir in the movie looked back on her role and shooting experience.

HUM HAIN RAHI PYAR KE TURNS 30

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Navneet Nishan said, "I was so nervous being on a set with Aamir Khan, Juhi Chawla and Mahesh Bhatt. I was an absolutely nobody. And here were these massive stars and these three little children, who were smart, cute, full of spunk and brilliant actors. I used to feel kahan aa gai hoon main. I couldn’t believe my luck that I was going to be a part of such a big film. It was a delightful experience. It was one of the most exhilarating, early experiences of my career."



WHEN ACTRESS HAD TO KISS AAMIR KHAN...

She added, "There was a cute scene which got edited, sadly. After our engagement, I go Aamir’s house to pick him up and give him a peck on the cheek. There was a lipstick mark on his cheek when I kissed. And later, Aamir being Aamir said ‘This has to be in continuity’. So, all through the day, he made me kiss his cheek at least 7-8 times. I came home and I told my friends that I have kissed Aamir Khan all day long! Meri toh lottery nikal gayi."

Navneet Nishan became a famous star with her popular show Tara where she played the titular role of the protagonist. It continued from 1993 to 1997. She featured in several Bollywood movies including Waaris (1988), Drishti (1990), Jaan Tere Naam (1992), Dilwale (1994), Akele Hum Akele Tum (1995) and Raja Hindustani (1996) among many others.