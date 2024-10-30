When Abhishek Bachchan Revealed Why He Stays With His Parents After Marriage, 'My Mother Has One Rule'

Mumbai: Abhishek Bachchan is very close to his parents and time and again he has openly expressed his love for them. Abhishek is one of the only actors who stays with his parents despite being married and many found this rare and admirable. In one of his appearances on Oprah Winfrey's show, he was quizzed about his decision to stay with his parents Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan even after marriage to Aishwarya Rai.

Abhishek said that it's very normal for them, he mentioned that his father Amitabh stayed with his parents and now he is doing the same. He even added,"My mother has one rule, if we are in the city, we have to have one meal of the day together." Even Aishwarya supporters this thought of Abhishek and was lauded by the fans.

Lately, Abhishek Bachchan has been making news after a Reddit post claimed that he cheated on his wife Ash with his Dasvi co-star Nimrit Kaur. Ever since then the fans and netizens have strongly slammed the actor. But we wonder how much truth is there to these rumours. Abhishek and Ash have been married for 17 years and have a daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.