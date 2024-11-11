Advertisement
When Abhishek Bachchan Shut Down Critics Calling Aishwarya Rai ‘Just A Pretty Face’

In a candid throwback interview, Abhishek Bachchan shut down critics who labeled his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, as "just a pretty face" and "very plastic," proudly highlighting her talent and dedication beyond her beauty. 

Written By Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Nov 11, 2024, 02:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Pic Credit: Instagram (@Aishwarya Rai Bachchan)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, one of Bollywood’s most beloved couples, often make headlines—sometimes sparking speculation. Recently, fans speculated about their relationship status when they arrived separately at a high-profile event, but Abhishek quickly dispelled the rumors with his characteristic straightforwardness.  

In an old BBC Asian Network interview, Abhishek passionately defended Aishwarya’s artistic choices. He addressed comments suggesting she was all about looks, asserting, "Now I’m not speaking as a husband but as a co-star and actor. She’s done some of the most daring roles, something you’d never expect from someone known for her beauty." He pointed to films like 'Provoked,' 'Chokher Bali,' 'Raincoat,' and 'Guru,' where her roles were complex, character-driven, and not centered on her appearance. 

Recently, speculation arose when the couple attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding separately. Abhishek attended with his family, while Aishwarya arrived with their daughter, Aaradhya. However, Abhishek put the rumors to rest, showing his wedding ring to the media and remarking, “Still married, sorry,” humorously dismissing the gossip. 

Abhishek’s heartfelt words and gestures not only reflect his loyalty as a husband but also his deep respect for Aishwarya’s career and dedication, reminding fans that there’s far more to this power couple than meets the eye.  

