AISHWARYA RAI BACHCHAN

When Abhishek Bachchan Walked Away From Posing With Wife Aishwarya Rai And Left Her Visibly Upset

Abhishek Bachchan leaves Aishwarya Rai Bachchan upset with this gesture; old video of the couple goes viral amid divorce rumours.

 

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Aug 06, 2024, 02:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
When Abhishek Bachchan Walked Away From Posing With Wife Aishwarya Rai And Left Her Visibly Upset

Mumbai: Abhishek Bachchan sparked his divorce rumours with wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan after he liked a divorce post. After this one move of the actor, there have been several videos that have been going viral on the internet showing that all is not well between the IT couple of Bollywood. In the old video, the paparazzi is seen insisting Ash and Abhi pose together where the actor stood for a second and later, he walks out and asks them to click her solo pictures which leaves her visibly upset.

Watch the old video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looking upset with Abhishek Bachchan after he does this.

There are lots of comments on the same video where the netizens feel that Aishwarya deserved better. Many claimed they looked unhappy together. Aishwarya and Abhishek's divorce rumours have been making news for quite a time now, but the couple never chose to react to the same.

Watch the video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arriving back in town with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was recently spotted at the airport and said 'All good' and this video of the actress is grabbing headlines as the netizens feel that she is hiding away her sorrow and there is something not right between her and Abhishek Bachchan. Aishwarya was seen arriving back in town on Thursday along with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

