When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Got Cheeky Over Mentioning About Making Up With Abhishek Bachchan

New Delhi: When Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were newly married their PDA was the most talked about topic in town. The newly married then couple heaved praises for each other and even revealed a lot of insights about their relationship.

One interview of Aishwarya at that time went viral where she spoke about how in their fights she is the one who apologises and makes up with her actor husband. She even highlighted using emoticons for making up with Abhishek.

During her appearance with Abhishek Bachchan on Karan Johar's show after marriage, she was quizzed about the statement about her fights and making up with Abhishek by Karan Johar. Karan said," Is that how you make up by sending smileys?".

Watch the old viral video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on reacting to her fights statement with Abhishek Bachchan on Karan Johar's show.

Aishwarya replied." You think I should be telling in print how we make up". Karan Johar goes speechless and says," I love that line". Abhishek reacts with an 'Oh' as he looked a tad bit lost in the conversation, Karan tells him," And you are very slow I must say, I hope not in every area". Aishwarya's voice can be heard," Not at all".

This old clip of Aishwarya and Abhishek is indeed one of the proofs that they were very much in love.

Abhishek and Ash have been married for 17 years now and they are the most talked about couple in B Town due to the constant divorce rumours around them.