Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2798693https://zeenews.india.com/people/when-aishwarya-rai-bachchan-got-cheeky-over-mentioning-about-making-up-with-abhishek-bachchan-2798693.html
NewsLifestylePeople
AISHWARYA RAI BACHCHAN

When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Got Cheeky Over Mentioning About Making Up With Abhishek Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once revealed how she makes up with hubby Abhishek Bachchan after their fights on Karan Johar show.

 

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Sep 26, 2024, 01:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Got Cheeky Over Mentioning About Making Up With Abhishek Bachchan (Image: File Photo)

New Delhi: When Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were newly married their PDA was the most talked about topic in town. The newly married then couple heaved praises for each other and even revealed a lot of insights about their relationship.

One interview of Aishwarya at that time went viral where she spoke about how in their fights she is the one who apologises and makes up with her actor husband. She even highlighted using emoticons for making up with Abhishek. 

During her appearance with Abhishek Bachchan on Karan Johar's show after marriage, she was quizzed about the statement about her fights and making up with Abhishek by Karan Johar. Karan said," Is that how you make up by sending smileys?".

Watch the old viral video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on reacting to her fights statement with Abhishek Bachchan on Karan Johar's show.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by LIVELOVELAUGH _ (@ehsaasepyar)

Aishwarya replied." You think I should be telling in print how we make up". Karan Johar goes speechless and says," I love that line". Abhishek reacts with an 'Oh' as he looked a tad bit lost in the conversation, Karan tells him," And you are very slow I must say, I hope not in every area". Aishwarya's voice can be heard," Not at all".

This old clip of Aishwarya and Abhishek is indeed one of the proofs that they were very much in love.

Abhishek and Ash have been married for 17 years now and they are the most talked about couple in B Town due to the constant divorce rumours around them.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: CM Yogi Implements ‘Muzaffarnagar Model’ to Tackle Food Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: Illegal Mazar Occupy Bhopal Hospital Land
DNA Video
DNA: Waqf Board Loses Land in Bhopal and UP
DNA Video
DNA: Prophet Row - AIMIM Leads Massive Rally in Mumbai
DNA Video
DNA: UP's 24-Hour Encounter Spree- Four Criminals Taken Down
DNA Video
DNA: Rail Jihad- A New Terror Tactic? Three Major Incidents Raise Alarm
DNA Video
DNA: Animal Fat in Tirupati Offerings- A Deliberate Attack on Hindu Faith?
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News Exposes Waqf Board's Claims Over Hindu and Public Properties
DNA Video
DNA: AIMIM's "Mumbai Chalo" Call: Owaisi Sparks Controversy
DNA Video
DNA: Karnataka Judge Calls Muslim Area ‘Mini Pakistan’