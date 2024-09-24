When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Spoke About Alia Bhatt’s Privilege And Getting Opportunities On Her Lap

New Delhi: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Alia Bhatt are right now making headlines for making stunning appearances at Paris Fashion Week. Ash and Alia’s picture from the backstage grabbed a lot of eyeballs as the divas were getting ready together. As the videos of them are going viral, one old interview of the former Miss Universe is resurfacing on the internet where she spoke about Alia‘s privilege and getting opportunities on her lap.

In one of the interviews with Bollywood Hungama Aishwarya spoke about Alia’s privilege,” I’ve said this to her also, it’s fantastic for you, the kind of support Karan has given to her from the beginning. To have that kind of establishment with you is very comforting. It’s not tough to have it laid out for you for the longest time”.

In the same interview, she even praised Alia as an actor,” It’s great for you as an actor as there is only good work and good opportunities ahead. What’s nice is she’s also doing good work along with great opportunities which are virtually there on her lap literally, regularly. So, it’s nice she is doing good work within that, so Kudos“.

Aishwarya’s statement was seen as a dig at Alia and Karan and there was a time when the filmmaker was extremely vocal about his favouritism towards Alia and that even brought him immense trolling.