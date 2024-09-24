When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Spoke About Being Trolled For Her Weight Gain

Mumbai: The world is still obsessed with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s weight gain but does the actress really care? Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently walked the red carpet at the Paris Fashion Week. As she walked the ramp, the netizens started trolling her over her weight gain. Ever since Aishwarya welcomed her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, she gained weight drastically and since then it has become the talk of the town. Once Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was asked about her weight gain, and if the trolling affected her. In an interview with British journalist David Frost, she was questioned about being disturbed over being trolled for her weight gain.

Ash said, "I wasn’t disturbed by it. If people were, well, I guess I hope they enjoyed the drama because I was busy leading a very real life with my baby."

In the same interview, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan spoke about the natural changes in her body, “I was comfortable, and that’s why I have been who I have been. I stepped out in public when I could take time out from my baby, and if I did think it was a big deal, I would have been in hiding or would have done something about it”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most celebrated actresses in the tinsel town and she is slaying in the south industry all over again.