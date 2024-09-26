Advertisement
When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Unconventional Poster Of 'Taal' Sparked Controversy

On Thursday, filmmaker Subhash Ghai took to his Instagram in light of the re-release of his film ‘Taal’. 

|Last Updated: Sep 26, 2024, 07:48 PM IST|Source: IANS
When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Unconventional Poster Of 'Taal' Sparked Controversy (Image: @subhashghai1/ Instagram)

New Delhi:  Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who recently walked the ramp at the Paris Fashion Week, had the stakeholders of her film ‘Taal’ reeling in scepticism with the poster of her film. On Thursday, filmmaker Subhash Ghai took to his Instagram in light of the re-release of his film ‘Taal’, and shared how the industry was shocked when he introduced his movie with a certain poster featuring Aishwarya.

He shared the vinyl print of the film featuring the actress and the songs on the vinyl record.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SG (@subhashghai1)

He wrote in the caption, “My film industry and the media was shocked when I introduced the film ‘Taal’ with this picture in 1999 on hoardings because it was very unlike my movie posters. BUT When the music of ‘Taal’ was released soon - every one lauded my aesthetics and sound and visuals both. Now which track do you like the most? Please guess I’m happy that taal is re-releasing on big screen tomorrow in 136 theatres all over India”.

‘Taal’ is a musical romantic drama film co-written, edited, produced and directed by Subhash Ghai. The film also starred Anil Kapoor, and Akshaye Khanna in lead roles, while Amrish Puri and Alok Nath feature in supporting roles.

It was dubbed and released in Tamil as ‘Thaalam’. The film premiered at the Chicago International Film Festival, the "official selection" at the 2005 Ebertfest: Roger Ebert's Film Festival, and retrospectively at the 45th IFFI in the Celebrating Dance in Indian cinema section.

The film received widespread critical with major praise for its direction, story, screenplay, dialogues, soundtrack, costumes, choreography and performances of the cast.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Aishwarya’s name has been involved in rumours of her divorce with Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan. However, the couple has not refuted or reacted to these rumours. 

