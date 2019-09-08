close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ali Fazal

When Ali Fazal suffered injury during 'Prassthanam' shoot

Ahead of the release of the multi-starrer political drama "Prassthanam", actor Ali Fazal has opened up about his injury which he sustained during the shoot of an action sequence for the film.

When Ali Fazal suffered injury during &#039;Prassthanam&#039; shoot

Mumbai: Ahead of the release of the multi-starrer political drama "Prassthanam", actor Ali Fazal has opened up about his injury which he sustained during the shoot of an action sequence for the film.

"It was an old injury which was triggered by the strain of the relentless action. I pushed my shoulder too much in one of the fight sequences. There was a scene in which I had to get beaten up a lot by cops. There were sticks involved and one of them by mistake landed on an old injury.

"At first, it didn't seem like anything, but eventually it required multiple sessions of physiotherapy to get it to heal completely. I had to start gymming for 'Mirzapur' season 2 right afterwards.. that's why I had to heal completely so as to not aggravate the injury any further," Ali said.

"Prassthanam" is a Hindi remake of the 2010 Telugu film of the same name. Directed by Deva Katta, the movie also stars Sanjay Dutt, Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Ali Fazal, Amyra Dastur and Satyajeet Dubey. It will release on September 20.
 

Tags:
Ali FazalRicha ChadhaMirzapur
Next
Story

Shraddha Kapoor starts prep for 'Baaghi 3'

Must Watch

PT22M29S

Taal Thok Ke: Why Pakistan is dumbfound with Modi govt's decisions on Kashmir?