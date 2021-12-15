हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amrita Rao

When Amrita Rao used to hide herself in burqa to meet her beau RJ Anmol

Be it a celeb or a commoner, everyone pushes their limit when in love and sharing one of the anecdotes from their love story, Amrita Rao confessed that in her initial dating days, she used to meet beau RJ Anmol in burqa in order to avoid the public glare. 

New Delhi: Love makes you do crazy and special things for your partner. Actor Amrita Rao is no exception. During her initial dating phase with RJ Anmol, she would go to his events in burqa in order to avoid the public glare.

Recalling her dating days, Armita said, "I always wanted to do the normal things that all couples do in a relationship without letting my stardom come in the way. I made sure I camouflaged and went to all those places regular people go. Anmol was my perfect partner in crime...From eating gola to sitting on the promenade and enjoying the setting sun all these experiences really added so much fun and spice to our dating."

According to Anmol, it's extremely fun to do such little crazy things in love.

"There is a song by Queen - CRAZY LITTLE THING CALLED LOVE .... Amrita and I did some crazy cool stuff and that's the fun of being in Love," he expressed.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Amrita and Anmol tied the knot in 2016 after dating for several years. In 2020, they welcomed their first child, Veer. 

 

