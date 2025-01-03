When Anushka Sharma Yelled At A Boy For Touching A Girl Inappropriately In Front Of Her

Mumbai: Anushka Sharma has long been known for her acting prowess and graceful demeanour, but she is also admired for her strong sense of justice and unwavering stance on issues of respect. One particular incident from her career highlights just how bold and protective she can be when it comes to standing up for others.

At an event several years ago, Anushka was attending an awards function, engaging with media and fans when a troubling incident occurred. While a girl was asking her a question, a boy in the crowd began misbehaving with her. Without hesitation, Anushka lost her cool and yelled, “Pagal hai? Kya kar raha hai? Peeche chalo. Who is this guy? Look at him. He is misbehaving.”

Anushka’s quick response stunned everyone in the room. She was not just protecting the girl, but also sending a clear message that misbehaviour, especially in public, would not be tolerated under her watch.

This incident was just one example of Anushka’s fearless nature. She has always been outspoken and unafraid to call out inappropriate behaviour, even if it involves people she is working with. Anushka has never shied away from using her voice, whether it’s standing up for those who are wronged or advocating for causes she believes in.

Her stance on such matters has earned her the respect and admiration of many, including colleagues in the industry. Varun Dhawan, for instance, recently praised her on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast for being the incredible woman she is and even referred to Virat Kohli as the luckiest man for having her by his side.