close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Arjun Kapoor

When Arjun Kapoor flaunted a Rs 27 lakh watch in New York

Vacationing in New York a few days ago, Arjun posted a photograph of himself wearing a green neon hoodie. More than his casual look, it was his watch that grabbed attention in social media.

When Arjun Kapoor flaunted a Rs 27 lakh watch in New York
Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: Not for his movies or his love life, this time actor Arjun Kapoor is being widely talked about for his luxurious watch.

Vacationing in New York a few days ago, Arjun posted a photograph of himself wearing a green neon hoodie. More than his casual look, it was his watch that grabbed attention in social media.

The "Gunday" actor was spotted wearing the Rolex Oyster Perpetual Yacht Master II, priced, as per reports, at Rs 2,757,000.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Yankee Doodle Do with my Fan & I !!! (Ps - who wore the neon better ??? )

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

Watch lovers were amused to see Arjun wearing that luxurious watch.

One user commented: "Such a show off... But the watch is too good."

Tags:
Arjun Kapoorarjun kapoor watcharjun kapoor pics
Next
Story

Abhay Deol jokes about why he is rarely seen on screen

Must Watch

PT3M45S

TMC members beat up students for not saying ‘Mamata Banerjee Zindabad’