When Arjun Kapoor flaunted a Rs 27 lakh watch in New York

Mumbai: Not for his movies or his love life, this time actor Arjun Kapoor is being widely talked about for his luxurious watch.

Vacationing in New York a few days ago, Arjun posted a photograph of himself wearing a green neon hoodie. More than his casual look, it was his watch that grabbed attention in social media.

The "Gunday" actor was spotted wearing the Rolex Oyster Perpetual Yacht Master II, priced, as per reports, at Rs 2,757,000.

Watch lovers were amused to see Arjun wearing that luxurious watch.

One user commented: "Such a show off... But the watch is too good."