When Asha Bhosle wanted to quit singing and become a housewife after marrying Ganpatrao Bhosle!

New Delhi: The queen of Indipop, Asha Bhosle who is known for her magical voice, had once decided to quit singing and become a housewife forever. Shocking, right? The singer who got married at the age of 16 had plans of quitting her singing career after she got married to Ganpatrao Bhosle.



Although, her husband never supported her decision and after spending several years of together, they called it quits in 1960. The duo has 3 kids together - Hemant Bhosle, Varsha Bhosle and Anand Bhosle.

Later, in 1980, she got married to musician Rahul Dev Burman aka RD Burman. Reportedly, he was 6 years younger to her and had earlier got divorced from Rita Patel in 1971.

According to a report published in Hindustan Times, Asha Bhosle in one of her old interviews with news agency PTI spoke about quitting her singing career forever.

She said, “All that I sought, then, was to keep house and play the mother to my first-born: Hemant. But my husband would not hear of my giving up the mic. He forced me to continue singing. Left to myself, I would have definitely quit.”

She also talked about the difficulties she faced after marrying her first husband who was 20 years older than her.

Clearing her stance, she said, “I did get married at a very young age to a man who was 20 years older than I was. It was a love marriage and Lata didi did not speak to me for a long time. She disapproved of the alliance. The family was very conservative and they could not handle a singing star for a daughter-in-law."

For the unversed, Asha is the younger sister of Lata Mangeshkar and has sung several melodious tracks in her iconic professional journey.

She has several famous song such as Maang Ke Saath Tumhara, Saathi Haath Badhana, Uden Jab Jab Zulfein Teri, Aaja Aaja, O Haseena Zulfonwali and O Mere Sona Re among others to her credit.

Here's wishing Asha Bhosle a very Happy Birthday!