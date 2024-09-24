Mumbai: Coldplay concert in Mumbai is the hottest topic in town. The biggest fight among the Mumbaikar is over the Coldplay concert tickets as many haven't got the opportunity to have them instead of ready to splurge to any extent. Karan Johar took a jibe at his privilege because even he didn't get the tickets to Coldplay. But only one family could afford Coldplay and no prize for guesses, of course, it's the Ambanis.

Amid the hullabaloo of the website getting crashed due to the rage of tickets, an old video of the British singer is going viral where he is seen performing at the pre-wedding ceremony of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta in Switzerland.

Watch the viral video of Coldplay performing at the pre-wedding ceremony of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta.

As the video has been resurfaced on the Internet the netizens are hailing the Ambanis power over bringing these huge sensations home. At Anant Ambani's pre-wedding function in Jamnagar, the Ambanis invited Rihanna to perform. While at the wedding Rema himself had arrived to perform and even the Bollywood celebrities went berserk to see him. Like they say if anyone can't Ambanis can.