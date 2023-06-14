When Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Felt Karan Johar Is 'Biased' Towards Alia Bhatt - Watch Viral Video

New Delhi: Karan Johar, the popular Bollywood filmmaker has been called out for Nepotism a lot. He is famous for launching star kids and many have said that he is 'biased' towards them. In a viral video, Bollywood's adorable couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh can be seen pointing out Karan's bias nature towards Alia Bhatt and fans are upset.

Alia and Deepika together started 'Koffee With Karan 6' and Ranveer accompanied the 'Highway' actress in the first episode of 'Koffee With Karan 7.' In both episodes the rapid-fire round was won by Alia Bhatt and both, Deepika and Ranveer called out KJo for being biased towards the 'Student Of The Year' actress.

In a fan-made edit of both episodes, Deepika can be seen saying to Karan, "I knew it, I am just being objective..." and when Karan did announce Alia as the winner Deepika said that she knew it will be her and that she is never coming back to the show. Well well, she did not in the last season.

In the other clip, Ranveer directly said to Karan, "How can this happen, I felt like I did it better.. It's cool though I know this is Koffee With Karan and there will be a Nepo bias, it's fine, I was expecting this." Fans have flooded the comment section with angry emojis towards the filmmaker for being biased even in his show.

One wrote, "Alia winning useless show and Deepika slaying all over the world," another one commented, "Alia is dying to show off Herself in front of the Queen" "Alia is looking like younger sister getting gift from parents and Deepika is looking like a Queen," commented a third one. "Ranveer defending his wife in public is the best," wrote a fan "C'mon just let the nepo baby win..dedo lollipop bacche ko warna ro degi woh," added another.

This is not the first time Karan Johar has been called out for been biased or nepotism. He has been in trouble many times before for the exact same reasons and still claims Alia Bhatt to be his favourite.