When Deepika Padukone, sister Anisha watched Wimbledon finals with Kendall Jenner, Henry Golding and others

New Delhi: Actress Deepika Padukone, dressed in a white Ralph Lauren outfit, made a stylish appearance at the nail-biting Wimbledon men's final, played between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

Deepika was accompanied by her sister Anisha and also spotted in the stands were Kendall Jenner, 'Crazy Rich Asians' actor Henry Golding, Tom Hiddleston, Brooklyn Beckham and girlfriend Hanna Cross and other big names.

Pictures of Deepika from the Wimbledon final is all over the internet and she also treated her fans to a photo of the match invite:

The 33-year-actress wore a white jumpsuit-like outfit and looked like no less than a diva. Here's a closer look:

Kendall Jenner, Tom Hiddleston and Brooklyn Beckham and Hanna Cross too opted for Ralph Lauren:

Deepika, daughter of ace badminton player Prakash Padukone, is a sports enthusiast. She has played badminton up to the national level.

In 2014, she was spotted at the International Premier Tennis League (IPTL) with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Sania Mirza, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Sunil Gavaskar and Riteish Deshmukh.

On the work front, Deepika, currently in London, is filming '83 with her actor husband Ranveer Singh. The Kabir Khan-directed film is based on India's historic victory in the 1983 World Cup.

Apart from '83, Deepika will be seen in 'Chhapaak', which releases in January 2020.