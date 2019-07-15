close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Deepika Padukone

When Deepika Padukone, sister Anisha watched Wimbledon finals with Kendall Jenner, Henry Golding and others

Deepika Padukone, dressed in a white Ralph Lauren outfit, made a stylish appearance at the nail-biting Wimbledon men's final, played between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

When Deepika Padukone, sister Anisha watched Wimbledon finals with Kendall Jenner, Henry Golding and others
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@shaleenanathani

New Delhi: Actress Deepika Padukone, dressed in a white Ralph Lauren outfit, made a stylish appearance at the nail-biting Wimbledon men's final, played between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. 

Deepika was accompanied by her sister Anisha and also spotted in the stands were Kendall Jenner, 'Crazy Rich Asians' actor Henry Golding, Tom Hiddleston, Brooklyn Beckham and girlfriend Hanna Cross and other big names. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Deepika Padukone, Henry Golding, Brooklyn Beckham, Hana Cross, Choi Siwan at #WimbledonFinal in London.

A post shared by Deepika Padukone Fanpage (@deepika.padukone.fanpage) on

Pictures of Deepika from the Wimbledon final is all over the internet and she also treated her fans to a photo of the match invite: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#nowshowing #sisteract @anishapadukone

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

The 33-year-actress wore a white jumpsuit-like outfit and looked like no less than a diva. Here's a closer look: 

 

 

Kendall Jenner, Tom Hiddleston and Brooklyn Beckham and Hanna Cross too opted for Ralph Lauren:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#KendallJenner in a blue-and-white Polo Ralph Lauren look at #Wimbledon. . #RalphLauren #PoloRalphLauren

A post shared by Ralph Lauren (@ralphlauren) on

 

 

Deepika, daughter of ace badminton player Prakash Padukone, is a sports enthusiast. She has played badminton up to the national level. 

In 2014, she was spotted at the International Premier Tennis League (IPTL) with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Sania Mirza, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Sunil Gavaskar and Riteish Deshmukh.

On the work front, Deepika, currently in London, is filming '83 with her actor husband Ranveer Singh. The Kabir Khan-directed film is based on India's historic victory in the 1983 World Cup.

Apart from '83, Deepika will be seen in 'Chhapaak', which releases in January 2020. 

Tags:
Deepika Padukonedeepika padukone anisha padukoneWimbledon Final
Next
Story

Yes, Pooja Batra is married to Nawab Shah - Details here

Must Watch

PT4M26S

Kalraj Mishra appointed Himachal Pradesh Governor