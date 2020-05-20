हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hema Malini

When Dharmendra and Hema Malini gave a tearful vidai to daughter Esha Deol after her wedding

As Esha carries out vidai rituals like throwing rice being her while walking away for her new home with husband Bharat Tahkhtani, she hugs her parents Dharmendra and mother Hema Malini, who are in tears. 

When Dharmendra and Hema Malini gave a tearful vidai to daughter Esha Deol after her wedding
Image Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Esha Deol has shared a video capturing the emotional moment of vidai after her wedding eight years ago.

As Esha carries out vidai rituals like throwing rice being her while walking away for her new home with husband Bharat Tahkhtani, she hugs her parents Dharmendra and mother Hema Malini, who are in tears. Esha's sister Ahana, standing close by, cries too

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#memoriesforlife Thanks & best wishes to u my dear @badalrajacompany ! U are fantastic at his job  

A post shared by Esha Deol (@imeshadeol) on

"#memoriesforlife Thanks & best wishes to u my dear @badalrajacompany ! U are fantastic at his job," Esha wrote, remembering to thank the wedding's photo and video organisers.

Hema MaliniDharmendraEsha Deol
