Diljit Dosanjh

When Diljit asked Gal Gadot for 'gobi wale pranthe'

Actor Diljit Dosanjh has never shied away from expressing his love as a fan of Hollywood personality Gal Gadot. The Punjabi star this time took to social media to ask the "Wonder Woman" actress for "gobhi ke pranthe".

When Diljit asked Gal Gadot for &#039;gobi wale pranthe&#039;

Mumbai: Actor Diljit Dosanjh has never shied away from expressing his love as a fan of Hollywood personality Gal Gadot. The Punjabi star this time took to social media to ask the "Wonder Woman" actress for "gobhi ke pranthe".

Gadot on Tuesday shared a photograph of herself on Instagram, where she is seen chopping vegetables. She captioned the image: "Love love love chopping fresh veggies for the ultimate salad for my babies."

To which, Diljit, who frequently comments on Gadot's images, wrote: "Acha gal sun... Aj Gobi wale pranthe bana li.. Daee mai fadh ley aunga (Listen, make gobi paranthas... I will quickly bring the curd.)"

Diljit's comment currently has over 4,390 likes on Instagram.

The "Udta Punjab" star is also a major fan of reality TV star Kylie Jenner. Fans have often spotted his comments on her photographs as well.

