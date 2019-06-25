close

Ekta Kapoor

When Ekta Kapoor called the cops on brother Tusshar

Ekta and Tusshar shot for an episode of "The Kapil Sharma Show" where she opened up about her bond with the actor. She mentioned that the two siblings never go in the same car while on a family trip because they end up fighting every time.

When Ekta Kapoor called the cops on brother Tusshar
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@tusshark89

Mumbai: Producer Ekta Kapoor says once, during a family trip to Tirupati, she and her brother Tusshar Kapoor ended up fighting. It ultimately led to her calling the police.

Ekta and Tusshar shot for an episode of "The Kapil Sharma Show" where she opened up about her bond with the actor, read a statement.

Ekta shared: "Like every other sibling, me and Tusshar fight a lot. You will be surprised to know that once when we went on a family trip to Tirupati we both started fighting for some reason. During the fight, Tusshar punched my nose. Later, I dialed the cops." 

She mentioned that the two siblings never go in the same car while on a family trip because they end up fighting every time.

Tusshar added: "When we both used to go to school, we used to have very dangerous fights. We used to even tear each other's collar buttons. In such cases, we had to rush back home to change our clothes and so we used to get late for school."

"The Kapil Sharma Show" is aired on Sony Entertainment Television.

