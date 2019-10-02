When Gigi Hadid played bouncer to stop catwalk crasher

Paris: Talk of catwalk crashers, Gigi Hadid sure doesn't like them.

At the Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday the stunning model proved she is good enough for bouncer duty too, beyond mere rampwalking, when she herded an uninvited member of the audience off the runway with gusto.

It all happened quite fast really, at the Chanel Spring Summer 2020 show during the Paris Fashion Week. Things were quite a cakewalk -- oops, catwalk -- when a woman jumped onto the ramp to join the show.

She was later identified as Marie Benoliel, a French comedian who -- quite aptly -- calls herself Marie S'Infiltre (translated, that means Marie the Infiltrator).

The show was running smoothly at Grand Palais, reports "hollywoodlife.com", till Marie decided to infiltrate. She was among front row fashion royalty, actually, sitting there right next to Cardi B. and Anna Wintour.

Without notice, Marie jumped onto the stage, in a black-and-white tweed suit, teamed with a black hat, and a blue tucked-in T-shirt.

As Gigi sashayed down the ramp, most among the audience took Marie's act to be a part of the show.

Gigi however knows a catwalk crasher when she sees one. She blocked Marie's way, even as the prankster posed for the crowd, hands on her hips and blowing kisses for the shutterbugs.

Gigi said something to Marie, and showed her the exit, but the latter would not budge. That is when the model started dragging the prankster off the runway.

With her hand around Marie's shoulder, Gigi finally pushed the latter out at the exit. By then the other models realised what was going on. Kaia Gerber, for one, was seen blocking Marie's entry back into the area to ensure the show went on, till the time the guards arrived to take charge.

This is the second time Marie has crashed a fashion runway. She had earlier crashed the Etam catwalk on September 25.

Talk about giving the fashionistas a 'crash course' of drama every now and then.