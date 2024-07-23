When Hardik Pandya Said It Takes A Lot Of Patience To Stay With Natasa Stankovic, Old Statement Grabs Attention

Mumbai: Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic have been in the headlines ever since the couple announced their divorce mutually. Natasa who is currently in Serbia along with her son Agastya Nanda has been showing the world that she is all fine by sharing the pictures and videos on her social media account. As Natasa faces heavy criticism after the divorce announcement no, one statement of the cricketer has been blown out of proportion.

Hardik and Natasa got three times in the four years of marriage. In 2020 the couple had a lavish wedding ceremony in Rajasthan, where they released a video of them speaking very lovingly about each other and sharing their traits. In the same video, Hardik heaped praises on then-wife Natasa and mentioned how it takes a lot of patience to stay with her.

“The way she gave me warmth, I started getting more solutions because she taught me how to find solutions. That learning in my love life taught me to achieve more and more in life. I also became more patient because it takes a lot of patience to live with Natasa.”



Natasa is been called with several names afternoon of her divorce announcement with Hardik and one is being a gold digger. There have been several reports that claim Hardik will have to hand over his 70 per cent of wealth as an alimony to Natasa after their official divorce.

