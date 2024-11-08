When Hema Malini Said Dharmendra Was Very Conservative; Wanted His Kids To Wear Only Salwar Kameez

Hema Malini who is known as a Dream Girl in Bollywood once made headlines after she openly called her husband and Bollywood's star Dharmendra a conservative man. Hema Malini married Dharmendra who was already married to Prakash Kaur and had two sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.

The actress chose to stay married to Dharmendra despite his past and they welcomed two daughters Esha and Ahana. However, Hema Malini solely brought up both her daughters and gave them her upbringing and made them the independent woman they are today. There was a time when Hema Malini in her interview revealed that Dharmendra was a very conservative man.

She recalled," Whenever he comes to Bombay, he makes sure to visit his children and talks to them about their academics. In terms of outfits, he is very particular. He likes them to always be dressed in salwar kameez. The moment he is supposed to come home, my daughters change into salwar kameez".

The veteran actress-turned-politician further mentioned, "He doesn’t mind jeans and stuff, but he prefers salwar kameez. I tell them that if your father likes this, wear it for him."

Hema further added," He is very traditional and conservative. He hasn’t seen any of my stage performances till date though they are extremely popular around the world. He feels I look very different on stage. He feels that I don’t belong to him whenever I am performing. Apparently, I look very different. So, he doesn’t want to see my shows."

Hema Malini even revealed that he didn't want to get his daughters to become actresses. "I did speak to him once about our daughters' joining films, but he said, ‘Not at all’. Right from their birth, he was very particular about it. He said, It’s okay for them to learn dance and stuff, but they can’t enter films."

Today things are different. Dharmendra is a changed man today for sure.