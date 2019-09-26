When Hrithik Roshan got 30,000 marriage proposals!

close

Hrithik Roshan

Actor Hrithik Roshan, who is often called the "Greek god of Bollywood" has made a stunning revelation. He admits having received over 30,000 marriage proposals after the release of his debut film "Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai" in 2000.

Mumbai: Actor Hrithik Roshan, who is often called the "Greek god of Bollywood" has made a stunning revelation. He admits having received over 30,000 marriage proposals after the release of his debut film "Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai" in 2000.

The Bollywood hunk, who was married his then-childhood sweetheart Sussanne Khan, made the revelation said on "The Kapil Sharma Show".

The "Dhoom 2" star tied the knot Sussanne the same year his maiden film released. The two remained together for 14 years before calling it quits. They have two sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan Roshan.

The 45-year-old was on comedian Kapil Sharma's popular show to promote his upcoming film "War", directed by Siddharth Anand. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor and Tiger Shroff.

Hrithik Roshanwar
