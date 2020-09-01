When Irrfan Khan scribbled notes for son Babil on his room walls - See picture post

New Delhi: The legendary actor Irrfan Khan bid the world goodbye, leaving behind his grieving family, friends and fans. But his son Babil makes sure to post interesting, unknown facts about his father, keeping him alive in fan's hearts.

Babil shared pictures showing how his late father used to leave little notes for him on his room walls. His caption reads: I forgot to put in the second picture, didn’t want to write the entire caption again, also switched up the order of the pictures by mistake, yes I know I had one job, but do I look like I give a shit (when you zoom in to notice what’s written on the wall behind me, Baba wrote notes on my walls when I left for London, I guess he still liked drawing on the walls, I guess the child was still alive, which brings me great joy, and yes he spelt ‘opinion’ with an ‘E’, I am obviously biased here cause I think that’s kind of ducking awesome and also I spelt that with a ‘D’ on purpose before autocorrect decides that profane language must not be spoken. Plus I like ducks, there’s a secret joke in that, see if u can find it. And no I’m not sad in the picture, I smoked a spliff, deal with it. I’m 22. I gotta live a little. And I now have realised that my original caption was probably shorter than this one, so kids, don’t smoke spliffs. And the trolling lives on.

Irrfan breathed his last on April 29, 2020. He was rushed to Kokilaben hospital due to colon infection a day before.

The actor par excellence battled a rare form of cancer - Neuroendocrine Tumour - and had undergone treatment for it in London. He first informed about his illness on social media sending fans into a state of shock.

Irrfan stays in our memory forever!