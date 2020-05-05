हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Irrfan Khan

When Irrfan Khan took a dip in ice-cold water, video makes internet emotional

 Irrfan Khan's son Babil has been posting a lot of unseen pictures and videos of the late actor on social media. On Tuesday, Babil shared a new video of Irrfan with his fans.

When Irrfan Khan took a dip in ice-cold water, video makes internet emotional
Image Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Irrfan Khan's son Babil has been posting a lot of unseen pictures and videos of the late actor on social media. On Tuesday, Babil shared a new video of Irrfan with his fans.

In the video, the "The Lunchbox" actor is seen taking a dip in ice-cold water.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Babil Khan (@babil.i.k) on

Seeing the throwback clip of Irrfan, his fans flooded Babil's post with a lot of emotional comments.

A user commented: "Hahaha he's so cute, miss you Irrfan."

Another one wrote: "Thank you for sharing all these golden memories with us. May his soul rest in peace."

Irrfan breathed his last on April 29 at the age of 53. He was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital with a colon infection earlier this week. However, he succumbed to his ailment.

