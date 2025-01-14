When Jaya Bachchan Said She Wanted To Slap Shah Rukh Khan For His Comments On Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have delivered some of Bollywood’s most memorable films together, including Josh, Mohabbatein, and Devdas. However, despite their successful collaborations, their professional and personal relationship hit a rocky patch in the early 2000s. The fallout, which led to Aishwarya being dropped from multiple films, also caused a ripple effect, drawing in her mother-in-law, Jaya Bachchan, who later expressed her disappointment with SRK’s conduct during that period.



At the height of her career, Aishwarya was reportedly removed from five major projects with Shah Rukh Khan, including Chalte Chalte and Veer Zaara. The sudden exclusion was reportedly due to Aishwarya’s personal life controversies at the time, which allegedly made producers wary. While the exact reasons were never confirmed, Aishwarya herself admitted feeling hurt and blindsided. Years later, Shah Rukh publicly apologised for the situation, acknowledging that it wasn’t handled well.

However, during the fallout, Shah Rukh’s remarks about Aishwarya left Jaya Bachchan deeply upset. In a 2008 interview with People magazine, Jaya candidly expressed her disappointment, revealing that if she had the chance, she would have confronted SRK about it.

Jaya admitted that Shah Rukh’s comments had left a lasting impression on her. She stated, “Of course, I do [hold it against him].” She further added, “I haven’t had the opportunity to discuss it with him, but I will. If he was at my home, I would have slapped him, just as I would my own son. But I have connected with him in my soul, and that’s it.”

Despite her frustration, Jaya acknowledged her fondness for Shah Rukh, describing her relationship with him as deeply rooted. “I have a weakness for Shah Rukh,” she said, making it clear that her disappointment didn’t diminish her admiration for him.



In 2007, when Aishwarya married Abhishek Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan’s absence from the grand event did not go unnoticed. Rumours suggested that the lingering tensions between SRK and Aishwarya played a role. Addressing the issue, Jaya remarked, “Is Aishwarya going to invite him to the wedding? Let me tell you honestly, if we could have invited him, we would have changed the date of the wedding. I would like to give my family the freedom and the space.”



Over the years, Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan managed to repair their relationship. Their reconciliation marked the end of one of Bollywood’s most talked-about conflicts. Shah Rukh’s bond with the Bachchan family, especially Jaya, played a crucial role in mending ties.