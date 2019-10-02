close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kapil Sharma

When Kapil Sharma dressed up like Navjot Singh Sidhu

Kapil was seen wearing a blue turban with an orange kurta and a blue jacket. 

When Kapil Sharma dressed up like Navjot Singh Sidhu
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

Mumbai: Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma, host of the weekly comedy show "The Kapil Sharma Show", dressed up as former permanent guest Navjot Singh Sidhu and took a dig at his new guest and actress Archana Puran Singh.

Kapil was seen wearing a blue turban with an orange kurta and a blue jacket. He recited a few lines for current guest Archana Puran Singh, who replaced Sidhu on the show after his exit.

In the video, Kapil says "Mohtarma Archana tumhare liye do line kahna chahta hun: 'Mera ladka, mera ladka, main hu uska baap'. Bhai meri kursi chheen li tumne, tumko lagega paap."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Jus for #fun guys  #navjotsinghsidhu @archanapuransingh #comedy #fun #laughter #thekapilsharmashow #tkss 

A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma) on

He captioned it: "Jus for #fun guys #navjotsinghsidhu @archanapuransingh #comedy #fun #laughter #thekapilsharmashow #tkss."

The video currently has 1,997,594 likes on Instagram.

The clip left social media user in splits.

A user wrote: "U r stand up comedy is unbeatable."

Another commented: "Haha mast but sahi bola apne."

One simply showered love at Kapil by saying: "Love you Kapil sir."

A netizen wrote: "U r stand up comedy is unbeatable."

 

Tags:
Kapil SharmaNavjot Singh SidhuThe Kapil Sharma Show
Next
Story

Sonam Kapoor: Would love to explore horror, action films

Must Watch

PT2M4S

Fit India plog run on Gandhi Jayanti : In conversation with Kiren Rijiju