When Kapil Sharma met former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh and wife Gursharan Kaur—See pics

New Delhi: Ace comedian Kapil Sharma is back with a bang on small screens. The latest season of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' is going great and rising TRPs are solid proof of it. The maverick comedian cum actor recently got the opportunity of meeting the former prime minister.

Kapil met former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh and his wife Gursharan Kaur. He felt humbled upon meeting the Singh and his family. The king of comedy took to his social media handles and shared the pictures with fans.

He wrote: “Thank you respected @_ManmohanSingh ji for the warmth, hospitality and a heart to heart conversation about our Amritsari roots, especially about our college and food. Was an honour meeting such a humble and simple statesman like you, and receiving blessings from ma'am. Regards.”

A few days back, Kapil even had a chance of meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The ace comedian met PM Modi at the opening ceremony of National Museum of Indian Cinema in Mumbai.

Several Bollywood celebrities were present at the inauguration ceremony and got the chance of clicking selfies with PM Modi.