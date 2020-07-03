हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Saroj Khan

When Madhuri Dixit paid a dance tribute to 'guru' Saroj Khan and Bollywood got teary-eyed - Watch

While Madhuri Dixit danced to the iconic songs choreographed by Saroj Khan, Bollywood got teary-eyed watching the tribute as Masterji was seen enjoying the performance.

When Madhuri Dixit paid a dance tribute to &#039;guru&#039; Saroj Khan and Bollywood got teary-eyed - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The most inspiring Guru-Shishya jodi in Bollywood, that of legendary choreographer Saroj Khan and superstar Madhuri Dixit encouraged many youngsters to follow their dreams and dance like no one's watching. On veteran choreographer's demise, Madhuri tweeted and shared feeling 'devastated'.

Saroj Khan succumbed to a cardiac arrest on the wee hours of July 3, 2020 (Friday). She died around 2 am at Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai. She had been keeping unwell for past few days and was admitted to the hospital on June 20 after she complained of chest pain. 

Several celebrities mourned her demise on social media and many condolence messages showered. Amongst many, producer Vikas Gupta too extended her condolences to the family. Along with his message, he shared a beautiful video where Madhuri can be seen paying a befitting dance tribute to 'Masterji' aka Saroj Khan. 

Watch:

While Madhuri Dixit danced to the iconic songs choreographed by Saroj Khan, Bollywood got teary-eyed watching the tribute as Masterji was seen enjoying the performance.

Madhuri Dixit and Saroj Khan's camaraderie went on to create magic on-screen. Her blockbuster songs like 'Ek Do Teen' in Tezaab, Tamma Tamma Loge in Thanedaar and Dhak Dhak Karne Laga in Beta are a few milestones in her career which helped her emerge as the numero uno choreographer in Bollywood. 

Saroj Khan had an illustrious movie career spanning four decades with over 200 movies to her credit. She started off at a young age of 3 as a child artist and later became a background dancer. 

She established herself as an independent choreographer with 1974 release 'Geeta Mera Naam' but it was only many years later in movies with Sridevi that she got recognition. 

Saroj Khan's last film was 'Kalank' (2019) in which she choreographed a song 'Tabaah Ho Gaye' for Madhuri Dixit.

With her loss, an era of dance has come to an end in Bollywood - a void which can never be filled again.

May her soul rest in peace!

 

