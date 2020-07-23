हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Malaika Arora

When Malaika Arora grooved to Helen's pop classic

Malaika is back as a judge on the dance-based reality show, "India's Best Dancer".

When Malaika Arora grooved to Helen&#039;s pop classic

Mumbai: Dance diva Malaika Arora soaked in a bit of the peerless magic of Helen while shooting an upcoming episode of a television reality TV show recently.

Malaika is back as a judge on the dance-based reality show, "India's Best Dancer". This weekend, contestants of the show will be assessed on their entertainment quotient.

When contestant Shweta took to the stage and performed Helen's pop classic "Piya tu ab toh aaja", Malaika let herself go. She joined the contestant on stage and grooved to the evergreen hit.

"It feels great to be back on 'India's Best Dancer'. The contestants are putting their best foot forward and the competition is getting tougher for us to judge. This week, we are celebrating Bollywood Legends on the show and every contestant is giving a tribute to one legend respectively through their performance," said Malaika.

"When Shweta contestant) performed 'Piya tu ab toh aaja', I couldn't hold back. It's such a peppy number and it's a song that is evergreen. We've all heard this song at least once in our lifetime and one can't not dance, when this number plays. Overall, I think there were some brilliant performances and it just got me thinking how much dance has evolved as a form of expression," she added.

Malaika Arora
