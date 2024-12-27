When Mamta Kulkarni Insulted Shah Rukh Khan For His Bad Dance While Shooting For This Song In Karan Arjun

Mamta Kulkarni, a prominent actress in the 1990s, is remembered for her fiery personality and impressive roles, including her performance as Salman Khan’s love interest in Karan Arjun. However, one lesser-known anecdote from the sets of the film reveals a moment when Mamta bluntly criticized Shah Rukh Khan’s dance moves during the shooting of the popular song Bangda Paa Le.



During an appearance on Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss to promote Dilwale, Shah Rukh Khan shared this amusing yet humbling story. According to SRK, Mamta Kulkarni was unimpressed with his and Salman’s initial attempts at the energetic choreography of Bangda Paa Le. She called the two superstars over, gestured angrily, and said,

You both better rehearse properly and come back because your dancing is terrible, and I am getting all the steps right.

Shah Rukh revealed that he was taken aback by Mamta’s blunt comment, noting that no one had ever spoken to him like that before. Taking her critique as a challenge, he and Salman reportedly practiced rigorously. Eventually, they managed to perfect the dance steps, so much so that Shah Rukh joked they ended up performing the moves better than Mamta herself.



While Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have gone on to become the biggest superstars in Bollywood, Mamta Kulkarni chose to step away from the limelight. Her career faded after the late 1990s, and she has been leading a life away from the industry.

Meanwhile, the song Bangda Paa Le remains iconic, not just for its choreography but for the chemistry between the trio and the high-energy performance that fans still adore.



Karan Arjun is considered one of Bollywood’s cult classics, celebrated for its gripping storyline, memorable dialogues, and chart-topping music. This little behind-the-scenes anecdote adds to the film’s charm, showcasing how even superstars like Shah Rukh and Salman faced and overcame challenges in their journey to stardom.