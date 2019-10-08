close

MS Dhoni

When MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva saw Ranveer wearing same glasses

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Monday shared a funny anecdote of his four-year-old daughter Ziva, saying "kids are different these days".

Ranchi: Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Monday shared a funny anecdote of his four-year-old daughter Ziva, saying "kids are different these days".

Dhoni posted a picture on Instagram in which actor Ranveer Singh and Ziva can be seen wearing the same glasses. But more than the image, it was the little girl's reaction that left the netizens in splits.

Sharing how Ziva reacted when she saw Ranveer wearing the same glasses she owns, Dhoni wrote: "Ziva was like why is he wearing my glasses then she goes upstairs to find hers and finally says my glasses are with me only. Kids are different these days. At four and a half I won't have even registered that I have similar sunglasses. Next time she meets Ranveer I am sure she will say I have the same glasses as yours."

Responding to the post, Ranveer called Ziva "fashionista".
 

MS DhoniZiva DhoniRanveer Singh
