When Netflix ‘Class’ Star Ayesha Kanga Co-Starred Alongside Ranbir Kapoor- Watch

New Delhi: Actress Ayesha Kanga who we all know as Yashika from Netflix's Class has in fact co-starred in an Ad previously with none other than Ranbir Kapoor. The actress had shared a post on her Instagram handle with a caption stating how wonderful it was to shoot a dance sequence with RK for a mobile phone brand.

Ayesha's caption read, "My kpop item number for @oppomobileindia Thank you Ranbir who identified that I was a selfie expert in denial and also for recommending mad men- it's GR8 M8. Thank you to everyone who was patient enough with the choreography like it was REALLY funny okay you guys because we kept messing up the dance in turns and legit every time the director would yell 'CUT' Ranbir and I were just like 'ok did you f**k up or did I f**k up."

Adding further, she wrote, ALSO STILL CANNOT BELIEVE I WAS IN THE MIDDLE OF A BOLLYWOOD AND KPOP CROSSOVER LIKE WHAT

But in all seriousness, I don't think I can even begin to explain how much fun this experience was- for starters, they got @biiig_k (WHO HAS CHOREOGRAPHED FOR BTS @bts.bighitofficial ) to fly down and teach us this dance! Thank you so much to the entire team, Rahul and everyone at @oppomobileindia for trusting me with this. I was miserably sick and cold which seems to be becoming a regular thing but honestly I've never felt better than I did that day- there was so much to learn and so much to feel- so thank you.”

See the post here

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ released in the theatres yesterday on March 8 and received amazing response from the audience.