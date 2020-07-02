हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nora Fatehi

When Nora Fatehi broke the internet with her dance moves at a show and then, 'Dilbar' happened

No one can forget Nora Fatehi in 'Dilbar', the song that made fans swoon over her expressions and move. The track, initially picturised on Sushmita Sen in 'Sirf Tum', was remixed for John Abraham's 'Satyamev Jayate'. 

When Nora Fatehi broke the internet with her dance moves at a show and then, &#039;Dilbar&#039; happened
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@norafatehi

New Delhi: Nora Fatehi is still basking in the glory of her last-released film 'Street Dancer 3' alongside Varun Dhawan, and her much-anticipated film 'Bhuj: The Pride of India' is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar very soon. Nora has always been a phenomenal performer and has won our hearts with her eye-catching screen presence and dance moves. 

No one can forget Nora in 'Dilbar', the song that made fans swoon over her expressions and move. The track, initially picturised on Sushmita Sen in 'Sirf Tum', was remixed for John Abraham's 'Satyamev Jayate'. 

Nora is undoubtedly the social media queen and her videos set the internet by fire.

Now when the diva has reached 14 million followers on Instagram, she posted a throwback video of her flawless performance celebrating her journey and how her video fetched her 'Dilbar'. 

"Celebrating 14 million with a throwback of this video which changed my life forever! Impromptu solo during my performance for Miss India Awards 2018 Bangalore.. this video BROKE the internet and got me Dilbar! I Didn’t prepare for my solo, it was on the spot.. I was just feeling the music. And for good luck, I wore the same outfit in the Dilbar video too. Thank you for 14million, what a journey," Nora wrote while sharing the video.

Take a look:

Nora debuted in the entertainment industry in 2014. She gained recognition with 'Bigg Boss 9' and later from her dance sequence in 'Baahubali: The Beginning'. She now has several hit films and songs to her credit.

Tags:
Nora FatehidilbarNora Fatehi dancenora
Next
Story

Why Xerxes Irani of 'Roadies' fame would love to be locked with Amitabh Bachchan during lockdown
  • 6,04,641Confirmed
  • 17,834Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,05,09,749Confirmed
  • 5,12,331Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT11M2S

Superfast Zee: Watch top 50 news stories of the day