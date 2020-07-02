When Nora Fatehi broke the internet with her dance moves at a show and then, 'Dilbar' happened

New Delhi: Nora Fatehi is still basking in the glory of her last-released film 'Street Dancer 3' alongside Varun Dhawan, and her much-anticipated film 'Bhuj: The Pride of India' is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar very soon. Nora has always been a phenomenal performer and has won our hearts with her eye-catching screen presence and dance moves.

No one can forget Nora in 'Dilbar', the song that made fans swoon over her expressions and move. The track, initially picturised on Sushmita Sen in 'Sirf Tum', was remixed for John Abraham's 'Satyamev Jayate'.

Nora is undoubtedly the social media queen and her videos set the internet by fire.

Now when the diva has reached 14 million followers on Instagram, she posted a throwback video of her flawless performance celebrating her journey and how her video fetched her 'Dilbar'.

"Celebrating 14 million with a throwback of this video which changed my life forever! Impromptu solo during my performance for Miss India Awards 2018 Bangalore.. this video BROKE the internet and got me Dilbar! I Didn’t prepare for my solo, it was on the spot.. I was just feeling the music. And for good luck, I wore the same outfit in the Dilbar video too. Thank you for 14million, what a journey," Nora wrote while sharing the video.

Take a look:

Nora debuted in the entertainment industry in 2014. She gained recognition with 'Bigg Boss 9' and later from her dance sequence in 'Baahubali: The Beginning'. She now has several hit films and songs to her credit.