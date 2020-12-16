When Nushrratt Bharuccha dived deep into blue water in Maldives wearing smouldering beach wear - In Pics

New Delhi: Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha took to Instagram and dropped a few throwback pictures from her Maldives vacay which she went on last year. She shared some stunning photos in sizzling beachwear.

Nushrratt Bharuccha wrote a long warm message too. This time last year, I let my hair down…felt the rising sun warm me up... dived deep into the blue water.... swam with fishes... almost stopped breathing when a sea turtle swam past me....Ate the best food, drank the best wine, danced all day all night... slept out on the porch under the bright full moon...woke up to the sound of the ocean... pure joy!

Nushrratt was last seen in 'Chhalaang' with Rajkummar Rao. The movie helmed by Hansal Mehta received a great response from fans. It was produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg and Bhushan Kumar.

It released digitally due to the deadly novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

Next, she has 'Chhori' in her kitty. The film is a Hindi remake of the hit-Marathi horror film, Lapachhapi (translated as ‘Hide and Seek’). Abundantia’s Vikram Malhotra and Crypt TV’s Jack Davis will produce on behalf of their respective companies.

Chhori will be directed by Vishal Furia.