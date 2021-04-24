When Osho's aide Maa Anand Sheela stopped Priyanka Chopra from acting in her biopic

New Delhi: Osho's controversial aide Maa Anand Sheela has been making headlines lately, especially after the release of the documentary based on her - 'Searching for Sheela' which released on Netflix on April 22, 2021.

With all the buzz going around about the movie and her interviews, one particularly interesting statement by her has caught people's attention. In a 2020 interview with Hindustan Times, Maa Anand Sheela had spoken about which Bollywood actress she would prefer to play her in a biopic.



When asked about reports of Priyanka Chopra Jonas being considered for the role, Maa Anand Sheela told HT she didn't want the international actress to take on the role.



The controversial figure even sent a legal notice to the actress asking her to refrain from starring in the former's biopic.



She said, "I told her I do not give her permission to do [the] film because I have not chosen her... In Switzerland, we send legal notices very simply. I sent her an email which is accepted there as legal."



Maa Anand Sheela further said that Priyanka never acknowledged the legal notice she sent.



She revealed, "No, never. Not even a courtesy letter that they received my notice but that’s not an issue, maybe she never had the opportunity to meet me or make time to meet me and it is no big issue... not everybody has the time to meet me."

The recent documentary featuring the journey of Bhagwan Shri Rajneesh's secretary from 1981 through 1985 Ma Anand Sheela features inputs from her and excerpts from interviews after she returned to India in 2019 after 34 years.